GOP lawmakers pick loser in battle with ACC

1 hr ago

The party, which controls both chambers with veto-proof majorities, is well positioned to advance North Carolina on the economic front, but keep getting bogged down with social matters that, we believe, really don't matter. House Bill 2 remains Exhibit A, although we would put a bit more than half of that blame on the Charlotte City Council, which forged ahead with its bathroom ordinance knowing full well how lawmakers would react, and that the Queen City would suffer disproportionately when boycotts began.

