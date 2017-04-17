Crime log
He was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing May 29. a Cyrell J. Hargrove, 38, of 238 Booth Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant April 3 with aggravated assault. He was released on $2,500 bond pending a court hearing April 27. a Peyton W. Ray, 29, of 1155 Glebe Road, Henderson, was charged via order for arrest April 4 with parole and probation violations.
