Wake County Schools Grapple With the ...

Wake County Schools Grapple With the Aftermath of Racial Incidents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Independent Weekly

Keith Sutton, a board member of the Wake County Public Schools System, emphasizes the explosive nature of recent racial incidents in the system. Racially charged incidents in Wake County Public Schools carry the potential explosiveness of a bomb, and the system must be better prepared to deal with them, Board of Education members said at their Tuesday work session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga... 2 hr Roy 6
Charlatan Teachers Like Me Tue Dame Kelly Davis ... 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Tue Rainbow Kid 3
The heart wants what the heart wants Mon the soloist 1
Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor... Apr 2 Amanda c 1
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Mar 31 TerriB1 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 29 gdfdfg 94
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC