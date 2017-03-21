Two Racially Charged Incidents at Wake Schools Have Administrators Asking What They Mean
"You are noticing, just like we are, that there are two incidents that have occurred," says spokeswoman Lisa Luten . "That warrants a conversation, and we are having those conversations about, 'What does it mean? What do we do? What is our responsibility?'" The most recent episode shows three white Leesville Road middle schoolers using the N-word and other racist language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
