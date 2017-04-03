Puppy born without feet gets prosthetic paws
WAKE FOREST, NC A rescued puppy born with no feet is getting a life-changing gift: a new pair of paws. The Boston terrier, whose name is Teddy, was born without fully formed feet and no pads on his front paws.
