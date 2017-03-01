Offensive Tackle Mike Edwards Commits to Wake Forest
The Wake Forest football program just added its second football commit in as many days. Michael Clark of Scout.com is reporting that offensive tackle Mike Edwards out of Hope Mill, North Carolina has committed to the Demon Deacons.
