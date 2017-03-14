John Lindsay Sadler, Jr. Releases 'The Church: The Devil's...

"The Church: The Devil's Playground and America's Achilles Heel": a thought provoking take on how issues with a church permeate the community and the world. "The Church: The Devil's Playground and America's Achilles Heel" is the creation of published author, John Lindsay Sadler, Jr., who has been married for forty-one years, and he and his wife, Lee, have four children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.