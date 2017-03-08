How a white kida s taunt and a black ...

How a white kida s taunt and a black studenta s body slam made race their high schoola s main sub...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Washington Post

How a white kid's taunt and a black student's body slam made race their high school's main subject The racist bullying had gone on for months at Wake Forest High School, Yolanda Speed says, but the 31-second clip on Instagram made her son look like the aggressor in the hallway altercation. Twice on Thursday, Micah Speed latched onto a white student's bookbag and yanked him to the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08) Sep '16 Kirk V 107
News Ex-Wakefield High School coach indicted on 11 c... (Sep '13) Mar '16 Anonymous 12
News GA woman arrested in bizarre NC gang-related ki... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 5
News More (Jun '15) Jun '15 Novus Ordo Seclorum 1
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC