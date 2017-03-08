How a white kid's taunt and a black student's body slam made race their high school's main subject The racist bullying had gone on for months at Wake Forest High School, Yolanda Speed says, but the 31-second clip on Instagram made her son look like the aggressor in the hallway altercation. Twice on Thursday, Micah Speed latched onto a white student's bookbag and yanked him to the ground.

