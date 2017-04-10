Glen Raven joins VGCC as apprenticeship program partner
Meeting at the Glen Raven Norlina site to discuss apprenticeships were Ken Wilson, TechHire grant project manager from VGCC; Sara Lloyd, director of customized training for VGCC; Todd Wemyss, site manager for Glen Raven; Shaler Chewning, trainer/auditor for Glen Raven; Robbie Earnhardt, owner of Wake Forest-based Superior Tooling; Cal Swedberg, vice president of manufacturing and facility manager for Revlon in Oxford; and Stephen Tsotsoros, operations manager for Dill Air Controls Products in Oxford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr 3
|the soloist
|1
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Apr 2
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC