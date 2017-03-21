She was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing April 25. a Tameisha S. Ragland, 27, of 1101 Whispering Oak Drive, Durham, was charged via warrant March 14 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. She was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing May 8. a Timothy B. Robbins, 30, of 8337 S. Creek Road, Willow Spring, was charged via warrant March 14 with felony larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.