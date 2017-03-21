Crime log
She was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing April 25. a Tameisha S. Ragland, 27, of 1101 Whispering Oak Drive, Durham, was charged via warrant March 14 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. She was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing May 8. a Timothy B. Robbins, 30, of 8337 S. Creek Road, Willow Spring, was charged via warrant March 14 with felony larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|Ex-Wakefield High School coach indicted on 11 c... (Sep '13)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|12
|GA woman arrested in bizarre NC gang-related ki... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|5
|More (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Novus Ordo Seclorum
|1
|carolyn hillegass nc arrested for dui & child e... (May '15)
|May '15
|deaconwf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC