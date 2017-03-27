Crime log

Crime log

Wednesday Mar 22

He was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing April 24. a Dominique D. Perry, 32, of 432 N. Chestnut St., Henderson, was charged via warrant March 21 with trespassing. She was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing April 24. a Kentrell Venable, 31, of 146 Faulkner St., Henderson, was arrested March 22 and charged with driving while impaired.

