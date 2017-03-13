Avison Young Buys Hunter & Associates...

Avison Young Buys Hunter & Associates in Raleigh

Avison Young has acquired Raleigh, NC-based Hunter & Associates in a move that will boost the Toronto-based commercial real estate services firm's full-service business line coverage in the state. Hunter & Associates is a full-service commercial real estate firm launched by company president and long-time industry veteran Banks Hunter in 1989.

Wake Forest, NC

