Avison Young Buys Hunter & Associates in Raleigh
Avison Young has acquired Raleigh, NC-based Hunter & Associates in a move that will boost the Toronto-based commercial real estate services firm's full-service business line coverage in the state. Hunter & Associates is a full-service commercial real estate firm launched by company president and long-time industry veteran Banks Hunter in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CoStar.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|Ex-Wakefield High School coach indicted on 11 c... (Sep '13)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|12
|GA woman arrested in bizarre NC gang-related ki... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|5
|More (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Novus Ordo Seclorum
|1
|carolyn hillegass nc arrested for dui & child e... (May '15)
|May '15
|deaconwf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC