Publix in Apex opens Wednesday
During the Grand Opening, they will be sampling heavily all day and giving away a specially designed reusable bag at check-out while supplies last. I have been to their store openings and the samples are wonderful! Publix opened their first Triangle location in October 2014 at 1020 Bradford Plaza Way, Cary, NC 27519 at the corner of High House Road and Davis Drive.
