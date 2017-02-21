Police search for man who dragged Wake Forest officer, cut through home

Officers were conducting a driver's license checking station along East Wait Avenue at the entrance of the Bowling Green subdivision shortly after midnight when Jared Timothy Knaus initially consented to a search of his vehicle and got out, police said. Knaus, who police said smelled of marijuana, then jumped back inside and struggled with officers as he tried to drive off, briefly dragging Officer J.L. McArthur and knocking him down in the roadway, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.