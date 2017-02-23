NCC welding alumnus honored for leade...

NCC welding alumnus honored for leadership

1 min ago

Nash Community College Class of 2009 alumnus Rusty Pace of Franklinton recently was honored with the President's Leadership Award at Vance-Granville Community College. Pace serves as head of Vance-Granville's Welding Technology program.

