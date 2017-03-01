Cast, crew announced for VGCC production
Members of the VGCC cast and crew for "The Glass Menagerie" include, on front row, from left, Lauren Elliott, Chadstity Copeland and Allison Hines; and on back row, from left, Brittney Patterson, Samantha Hines, Evan O'Geary, Jamie McGinn and Ben Taylor. Not pictured: Jordan Bunting, Mya Hargrove and Camden Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 25
|anodize
|91
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|Ex-Wakefield High School coach indicted on 11 c... (Sep '13)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|12
|GA woman arrested in bizarre NC gang-related ki... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC