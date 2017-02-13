Athletes in ACC urge lawmakers for re...

Athletes in ACC urge lawmakers for repeal of NC's LGBT law

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Four athletes from North Carolina's Atlantic Coast Conference schools have written a letter urging state lawmakers to repeal a law that limits the protections of LGBT people. The letter was signed by North Carolina fencer Ezra Baeli-Wang, Duke football player Chris Taylor, North Carolina State diver Gabi McDermott and Wake Forest men's golfer Tanner Owen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 23 hr one who knows 5
Protest Sun Wang 2
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Feb 10 Support Private S... 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Feb 7 Resource Action 122
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) Feb 6 Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC