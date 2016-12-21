WVU Tech prepares for final semester in Montgomery
Carolyn Long , the president of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology, is still trying to figure that out. There's no road map to follow, no handbook to read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sun
|dtbrown56
|85
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Sat
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Fri
|Sherman
|1
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Dec 28
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|Dec 28
|Bad Guy
|1
|Review: International concrete llc
|Dec 28
|Raleigh200
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC