Wake Forest vs. Duke

Wake Forest vs. Duke

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Blogger So Dear

Odds: Ken Pom projects that Wake Forest will lose 82-81, but gives Wake a 47% win probability. Duke opened as a 1-point favorite, but is now a 5.5 point favorite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogger So Dear.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Wed Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Tue Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08) Sep '16 Kirk V 107
News Ex-Wakefield High School coach indicted on 11 c... (Sep '13) Mar '16 Anonymous 12
News GA woman arrested in bizarre NC gang-related ki... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 5
News More (Jun '15) Jun '15 Novus Ordo Seclorum 1
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC