Wake Forest larceny ends in high-speed chase, crash

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported larceny involving two suspects at a Walmart, located at 2114 S. Main St. The suspects left the scene, but officers initiated a pursuit. In an attempt to elude police, the suspects turned left on to westbound Dr. Calvin Jones Highway, crossed the median and struck an oncoming car near Galaxy Drive.

