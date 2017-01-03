Surratt, Hodge named AP prep football players of year for NC
Lincolnton receiver Sage Surratt and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge are the 2016 Associated Press prep football players of the year for North Carolina. Surratt, a senior, earned nine votes as offensive player of the year from 23 sports writers at newspapers across the state in results released Saturday after setting single-season state records for catches and receiving yardage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|Newton
|2
|Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam...
|Jan 4
|guest
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Pornflakes
|86
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 4
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC