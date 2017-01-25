Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Sign with Bloodshot Records
Chapel Hill, NC natives Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have signed with Bloodshot Records and will release their album Sidelong on April 28. The band is also working on a brand new album for release in 2018. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have been heralded by No Depression, Alternate Root, and Rolling Stone Country, with the last saying, "Honest to a fault and as foul-mouthed as a drunken sailor, she's a nonconforming spitfire who's proud of not fitting in with mainstream country music."
