Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Sign with...

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Sign with Bloodshot Records

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Chapel Hill, NC natives Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have signed with Bloodshot Records and will release their album Sidelong on April 28. The band is also working on a brand new album for release in 2018. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have been heralded by No Depression, Alternate Root, and Rolling Stone Country, with the last saying, "Honest to a fault and as foul-mouthed as a drunken sailor, she's a nonconforming spitfire who's proud of not fitting in with mainstream country music."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) 7 min ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) 16 hr Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 20 hr shorty 4
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 4
Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08) Sep '16 Kirk V 107
News Ex-Wakefield High School coach indicted on 11 c... (Sep '13) Mar '16 Anonymous 12
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC