Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Sign with Bloodshot Records

Chapel Hill, NC natives Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have signed with Bloodshot Records and will release their album Sidelong on April 28. The band is also working on a brand new album for release in 2018. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have been heralded by No Depression, Alternate Root, and Rolling Stone Country, with the last saying, "Honest to a fault and as foul-mouthed as a drunken sailor, she's a nonconforming spitfire who's proud of not fitting in with mainstream country music."

