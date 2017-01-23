NC State football recruiting: 4-star ...

NC State football recruiting: 4-star 2018 RB Ricky Person picks Pack

Wednesday Jan 18

NC State's staff got some great news Wednesday afternoon when consensus four-star running back prospect Ricky Person committed to the Wolfpack. Person, a member of the 2018 class, plays for Heritage in Wake Forest, NC.

