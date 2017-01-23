NC State football recruiting: 4-star 2018 RB Ricky Person picks Pack
NC State's staff got some great news Wednesday afternoon when consensus four-star running back prospect Ricky Person committed to the Wolfpack. Person, a member of the 2018 class, plays for Heritage in Wake Forest, NC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Backing The Pack.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Showingheroff
|87
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Tue
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Hillary
|121
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Mon
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Mon
|Tiffany
|2
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC