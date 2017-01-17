Murder suspect googled penalties

Police say a 28-year-old man charged in the shooting deaths of a young couple last month at a Raleigh hotel used his smart phone after the shootings to search the Internet to see what kind of punishment he might face if he was arrested. Investigators say Seaga Gillard of Wake Forest did a Google search on his phone to look up the penalties for "double homicide" and "fetal homicide," according to a search warrant made public late last week.

