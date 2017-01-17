Murder suspect googled penalties
Police say a 28-year-old man charged in the shooting deaths of a young couple last month at a Raleigh hotel used his smart phone after the shootings to search the Internet to see what kind of punishment he might face if he was arrested. Investigators say Seaga Gillard of Wake Forest did a Google search on his phone to look up the penalties for "double homicide" and "fetal homicide," according to a search warrant made public late last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Resource Action
|117
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 11
|Pathetic Performance
|3
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 9
|The Last Warrior ...
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Jan 6
|Newton
|2
|Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam...
|Jan 4
|guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC