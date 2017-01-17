City Council to meet post-holiday

City Council to meet post-holiday

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Durham City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 because of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The council will consider an interlocal agreement with the state Department of Transportation and City of Raleigh for an N.C. 98 corridor study.

