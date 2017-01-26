A fun evening with UMO
The University of Mount Olive Office of Alumni Relations will host an evening of dinner, dancing, and live music on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at The Farm, 215 Batten Road, Selma. Conveniently situated near Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Smithfield, Zebulon, Dunn, Cary, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Benson, Wilson and Goldsboro, The Farm is the area's premier events venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|6 hr
|mysignin1
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|10 hr
|stanley
|1
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Thu
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Jan 25
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC