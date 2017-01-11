1 shot during armed robbery at Wake F...

1 shot during armed robbery at Wake Forest motel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRAL.com

Wake Forest police said officers were called just before 1:45 a.m. to the Sleep Inn motel at 12401 Wake Union Church Road to a report of the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 20 hr Pathetic Performance 3
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Jan 6 Newton 2
News Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam... Jan 4 guest 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 4 Pornflakes 86
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC