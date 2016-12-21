Hero Postal Worker Saves Christmas By Rescuing Gifts From Burning Truck
After a mail truck filled with packages for the holiday season caught fire in Wake Forest, N.C., Tuesday morning, a postal worker and good samaritan launched into action to remove all the parcels from the burning vehicle. NEW: Eyewitness video of mail carrier and Good Samaritan racing to save dozens of packages from burning postal truck in Wake Forest #abc11 pic.twitter.com/KEOhWjnoC4 Authorities said the fire started in the engine compartment and spread to the rest of the vehicle, according to Pittsburgh news station WPXI .
