Hero Postal Worker Saves Christmas By...

Hero Postal Worker Saves Christmas By Rescuing Gifts From Burning Truck

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Switched

After a mail truck filled with packages for the holiday season caught fire in Wake Forest, N.C., Tuesday morning, a postal worker and good samaritan launched into action to remove all the parcels from the burning vehicle. NEW: Eyewitness video of mail carrier and Good Samaritan racing to save dozens of packages from burning postal truck in Wake Forest #abc11 pic.twitter.com/KEOhWjnoC4 Authorities said the fire started in the engine compartment and spread to the rest of the vehicle, according to Pittsburgh news station WPXI .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... 21 hr Just Wondering 9
News The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig... Thu kyman 1
NC is ass backwards and I'm done Thu NotU 1
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Dec 21 CisgenderAkaNormal 9
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 19 Dean 3
News DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 17
Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges Dec 18 Electors Dump Trump 1
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC