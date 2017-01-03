GOP legislators' argument for power shift: Democrats did it first
To justify their efforts to limit Gov.-elect Roy Cooper's powers, Republican lawmakers repeatedly cited an incident from 40 years ago when another Democratic governor took over from a Republican. Legislators repeatedly made speeches this week that mentioned what they referred to as the "Christmas massacre" of 1976.
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam...
|Wed
|guest
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Pornflakes
|86
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Wed
|Truth
|11
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Dec 28
|RNC needs show re...
|2
