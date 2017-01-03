Crime log: Dec. 16, 2016

Crime log: Dec. 16, 2016

He was released on $800 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 9. a Andrew W. Medina, 26, of 4824 Purnell Road, Wake Forest, was cited Dec. 14 with counterfeiting. He has a court hearing March 16. a Breaking or entering into a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 14 on the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, Henderson.

