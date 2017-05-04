Two hurt in three vehicle crash in Ri...

Two hurt in three vehicle crash in Richland County Friday, May 5

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says around 6:30 p.m., a car was westbound on County Road 10, about two miles northwest of Wahpeton, when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a northbound pickup. The pickup then collided with a northbound SUV.

