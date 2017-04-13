Wahpeton man facing charges relating to recent break-ins, thefts Saturday, April 1
A 29-year-old Wahpeton man is facing several charges after authorities connected him to numerous break-ins and thefts in the region. Wesley Klosterman has been charged with possession of stolen property, six counts of burglary and six counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle.
