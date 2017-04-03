'It wasn't pretty': Manitoba's former...

'It wasn't pretty': Manitoba's former flood forecaster looks back the Flood of the Century

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: CBC News

Vehicles on roads and highways were abandoned, stranded by drifts during the April 5, 1997 blizzard. The blizzard forced then-senior flood forecaster Alf Warkentin to revise his outlook for Manitoba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wahpeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EPCOM UPDATE: Eldon P. Anderson heads back to ... (May '16) Mar 29 EpcomWirelessFraud 4
Epcom Wireless Stock (Oct '07) Mar 29 EpcomWirelessFraud 41
News Jeremy Rustad (Apr '08) Mar '16 Hollysucks 6
News In N.D., Church Ceremonies Push Town To Grapple... (Apr '15) Apr '15 WasteWater 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
News Chancellor on Sioux Name (Sep '10) Aug '14 Sangelia 6
News North Dakota man loses $9K in fake IRS call (Aug '14) Aug '14 Sangelia 1
See all Wahpeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wahpeton Forum Now

Wahpeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wahpeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Wahpeton, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,180 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC