Cargill, ProGold ink lease agreement

Tuesday Apr 11

WAHPETON, NORTH DAKOTA, U.S. ProGold LLC said it has signed a new five-year lease agreement with Cargill that becomes effective Jan. 1, 2018, that includes an exclusive option for Cargill to purchase 50% interest in ProGold from American Crystal Sugar Colorado, U.S. , Moorhead, Minnesota, U.S., during the first four years of the lease. The agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022, was signed April 4 and announced on April 10. The current 10-year lease will remain in effect until the end of 2017.

