JC Penney in Wahpeton expected to closeThursday, March 16WAHPETON, ND ...
As JC Penney prepares to announce a list of closings around the country, the store in Wahpeton is expected to be one of them. Employees have been told that the store on Dakota Ave. will be included on the list of store closings.
