JC Penney in Wahpeton expected to clo...

JC Penney in Wahpeton expected to closeThursday, March 16WAHPETON, ND ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

As JC Penney prepares to announce a list of closings around the country, the store in Wahpeton is expected to be one of them. Employees have been told that the store on Dakota Ave. will be included on the list of store closings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wahpeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EPCOM UPDATE: Eldon P. Anderson heads back to ... (May '16) Mar 15 EpcomWirelessFraud 3
News Jeremy Rustad (Apr '08) Mar '16 Hollysucks 6
News In N.D., Church Ceremonies Push Town To Grapple... (Apr '15) Apr '15 WasteWater 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10) Mar '15 Nidoe 25
News Chancellor on Sioux Name (Sep '10) Aug '14 Sangelia 6
News North Dakota man loses $9K in fake IRS call (Aug '14) Aug '14 Sangelia 1
News Young zebra mussel found in Red River (Jul '10) Aug '14 Aureavallis 10
See all Wahpeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wahpeton Forum Now

Wahpeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wahpeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Wahpeton, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC