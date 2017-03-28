Instagram to start blurring 'sensitive' photos before you can see them
Posts that have been deemed offensive without violating Instagram's terms of service guidelines will be considered "sensitive material". You'll need to tap on the screen to reveal the image, not unlike what's been happening on Facebook for a while now.
