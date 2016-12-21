No travel advised in North Dakota due to winter storm
Authorities have extended a no-travel advisory for the entire state of North Dakota as a winter storm creates whiteout conditions. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol issued the advisory Monday.
