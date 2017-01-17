Attempted murder charge in Breckenrid...

Attempted murder charge in Breckenridge shooting

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

A Breckenridge man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting last Thursday night at a home in Breckenridge. 27 year-old Matthew Allard is accused of shooting Issac Herrera with a handgun during an argument.

Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

