Higher costs could be coming to a college near you if Governor has his way

North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple unveiled his last annual budget in his role as the state's leader, and oil is playing a key role. Dalrymple said he wants all but a few state agencies to cut their budgets by 10%.

