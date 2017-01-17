Breckenridge and Wahpeton respond to ...

Breckenridge and Wahpeton respond to shooting with caution

Friday Dec 30

Matthew David Allard was arrested Friday afternoon in Wahpeton and police say the 27-year-old was wanted for a shooting in Breckenridge on Thursday night. It happened in the 12th Street North neighborhood leading to a victim being transported to a Fargo hospital with unknown injuries.

