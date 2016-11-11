Two teens hurt in rollover near Wahpe...

Two teens hurt in rollover near Wahpeton Friday, November 11

Nov 11, 2016 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Sean Worster of Wahpeton rolled one mile west of Wahpeton on 78 1/2 Street, a minimum maintenance road.

Wahpeton, ND

