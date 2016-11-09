Donald Trump Victory Breathes New Lif...

Donald Trump Victory Breathes New Life Into Keystone XL Pipeline

Nov 9, 2016

Shawnee Rae, 8, was with a group of Native American activists from the Sisseton-Wahpeton tribe who came to protest the Keystone XL pipeline project when President Barack Obama visited South Dakota last year. Donald Trump 's surprise general election win in the early hours of Wednesday has already resuscitated plans to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

