Donald Trump Victory Breathes New Life Into Keystone XL Pipeline
Shawnee Rae, 8, was with a group of Native American activists from the Sisseton-Wahpeton tribe who came to protest the Keystone XL pipeline project when President Barack Obama visited South Dakota last year. Donald Trump 's surprise general election win in the early hours of Wednesday has already resuscitated plans to build the Keystone XL pipeline.
Wahpeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EPCOM UPDATE: Eldon P. Anderson heads back to ... (May '16)
|May '16
|MrDJ
|1
|Jeremy Rustad (Apr '08)
|Mar '16
|Hollysucks
|6
|In N.D., Church Ceremonies Push Town To Grapple... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|WasteWater
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Chancellor on Sioux Name (Sep '10)
|Aug '14
|Sangelia
|6
|North Dakota man loses $9K in fake IRS call (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Sangelia
|1
|Young zebra mussel found in Red River (Jul '10)
|Aug '14
|Aureavallis
|10
