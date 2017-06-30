Wadesboro pastor sleeps on church roof after VBS raises over twice its goal -
For the Record The Rev. Mark Perko climbs onto the roof of Deep Creek Baptist Church, where he slept after Vacation Bible School met his challenge and raised more than twice their goal.
