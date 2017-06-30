Wadesboro native spends summer completing scholarly research at Gardner-Webb University -
While many college students will be spending their summers lying by the beach under a shady umbrella, Rachael Meachem, a native of Wadesboro, and current Gardner-Webb student, has chosen to spend her break working on an extensive project that could potentially shape the course of her academic career. The Summer Undergraduate Research Scholars Program is specifically designed for students such as Meachem, who are looking to broaden their horizons during the summer months.
