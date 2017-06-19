Wadesboro shooting victim seeks assistance for food, rent, medical bills -
Anson Record Charles Rivers, shot on June 6, stands in front of a banner reading, "I am Salisbury Street." The banner was signed by members of the community, both by people who live on the street and those who live elsewhere, as a symbol of strength and a pledge to end violence in the area.
