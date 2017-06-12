Wadesboro Rotary Club learns about 20...

Wadesboro Rotary Club learns about 2017 solar eclipse, viewing safety -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Anson Record

Members of the Wadesboro Rotary Club are ready to view the upcoming solar eclipse following a presentation by one of its members. Dr. Fred Thompson made sure club members knew how to safety view, video and photograph the eclipse using specialized equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee... Jun 9 Enter username 3
Where is the best neighborhood in Marshville to... (Nov '09) Jun 4 Zaria9 11
News Wadesboro man accused of raping child - May 24 cjg58 1
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff May 23 announced 2
Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10) May 14 JJJ 29
Dan Edwards Murder Trial (Jan '10) Apr '17 Edwards01 28
Wagon wheel? Apr '17 Roger 2
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC