Wadesboro police remind drivers to check cars for kids before leaving vehicle

For the Record The Wadesboro Police Department has obtained equipment designed to display temperatures from within and outside of a car in order to show parents and caregivers how deadly it is for children and pets to be left in a car. Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer has a growing concern for both children and pets left unattended in vehicles during these times of high temperatures.

