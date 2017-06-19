Wadesboro officers receive associatea...

Wadesboro officers receive associatea s degrees from Stanly Community College -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Anson Record

For the Record Sgt. Ephraim Davis, left, and Patrolman William "Billy" Jacobs after receiving their diplomas from Stanly Community College on May 11. Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff 6 hr announcement 3
Marshville sewer status Mon Wondergirl 1
Where is the best neighborhood in Marshville to... (Nov '09) Jun 16 Jughead 12
Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee... Jun 9 Enter username 3
News Wadesboro man accused of raping child - May 24 cjg58 1
Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10) May '17 JJJ 29
Dan Edwards Murder Trial (Jan '10) Apr '17 Edwards01 28
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC