Wadesboro man wants yard sale ordinance revised -
Anson Record Terry Lane Helms and his wife, Betty, show off hats they have for sale during their yard sale last weekend. Anson Record Terry and Betty Helms enjoy holding yard sales, such as this one they held last week.
