Two shot, one dead in Wadesboro shooting Tuesday night; police ID victim -
Chief Thedis Spencer said that his detectives are working to gather information, adding they had not identified any suspects as of Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in front of Wadesboro Discount Grocery on Salisbury Street, a stretch of U.S. Highway 74. Two African-American males were shot, he said.
